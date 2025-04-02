Neil Dougherty Sells 3,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
