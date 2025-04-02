Neil Dougherty Sells 3,632 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

