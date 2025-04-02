Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 6,274,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,622,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.