nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $167,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,854.40. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in nCino by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

