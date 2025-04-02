nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.8 million-$140.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.3 million. nCino also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.690 EPS.
nCino Stock Up 2.4 %
nCino stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,150.20. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,893 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
