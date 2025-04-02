Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ NATR traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $229.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

