National Bankshares Has Lowered Expectations for Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DML. Scotiabank cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.49.

Denison Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.86. The company had a trading volume of 840,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,963. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

