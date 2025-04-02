National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 91,193 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,193 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $65,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,352,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,378,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,436,000 after acquiring an additional 860,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after purchasing an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,389 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

