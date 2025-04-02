National Bank of Canada FI Has $85.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $85,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after buying an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $174.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

