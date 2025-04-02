National Bank of Canada FI Has $48.02 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,590 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.74% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $48,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after buying an additional 1,540,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,605,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,328,000 after buying an additional 330,648 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,735,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. CIBC decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:BEP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

