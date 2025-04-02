National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.87% of Henry Schein worth $75,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

