National Bank of Canada FI Buys 482,762 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,762 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $94,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.