National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 70,823 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,823 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $210,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10,864.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

DLR stock opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.