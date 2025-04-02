National Bank Financial Estimates Pivotree Q1 Earnings

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pivotree in a research report issued on Thursday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pivotree’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Pivotree Trading Down 3.0 %

CVE PVT opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.10. Pivotree has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.22.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.