Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Short Interest Update

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 78,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $12,958,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,629 shares in the company, valued at $44,150,756.13. The trade was a 22.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,797 shares of company stock worth $48,940,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Natera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,898,000 after purchasing an additional 439,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. 1,583,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.80. Natera has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

