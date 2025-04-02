Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.20 and last traded at $80.20. Approximately 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

Nagarro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75.

About Nagarro

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

