MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Trading 0.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. 19,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 318,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MultiSensor AI in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MultiSensor AI by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MultiSensor AI in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

