Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 16,008,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 4,574,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other news, Director John Kevin Andersen sold 174,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $158,795.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.19. This represents a 99.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 241,216 shares of company stock worth $302,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

