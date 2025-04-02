Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $104.49, but opened at $125.18. Mr. Cooper Group shares last traded at $121.57, with a volume of 970,003 shares traded.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

