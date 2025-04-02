MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.92. 988,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,178,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $9,273,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,835 shares of company stock worth $29,165,987. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MP Materials by 673.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

