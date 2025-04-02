Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Down 19.3% – Here’s What Happened

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.52 ($0.03). 19,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.12 ($0.04).

Mothercare Trading Down 6.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.