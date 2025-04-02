Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $48,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

MPWR opened at $581.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.71 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

