Mondi plc (MONDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.0074 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 122.2% increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Mondi Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Mondi stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.
Mondi Company Profile
