Mondi plc (MONDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.0074 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a 122.2% increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Mondi Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mondi has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

