Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,045,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

