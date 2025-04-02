Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.5 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Moncler stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $75.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.