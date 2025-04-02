Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 489.5 days.
Moncler Price Performance
Moncler stock opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $75.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.
About Moncler
