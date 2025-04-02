Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Moderna Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.