Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.66). Approximately 59,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 119,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.69).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £148.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.12.

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Mobius Investment Trust had a net margin of 81.04% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Mobius Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6.69%.

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

