Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.
Mobile Streams Price Performance
Shares of Mobile Streams stock remained flat at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.38. Mobile Streams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.
Mobile Streams Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Streams
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.