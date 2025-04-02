Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobile Streams (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobile Streams had a negative return on equity of 142.39% and a negative net margin of 219.95%.

Shares of Mobile Streams stock remained flat at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.38. Mobile Streams has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

