Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mobile-health Network Solutions alerts:

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MNDR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 69,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $236.00.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.