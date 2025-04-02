Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,691 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Garrett Motion worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,072,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 422,955 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 199,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares in the company, valued at $100,577,803.08. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,457,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

GTX opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

