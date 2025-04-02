Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 761 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,653,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $389.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.31 and a 1-year high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

