Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 220 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 850,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 156,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 116,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 80,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABM opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

