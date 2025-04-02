Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NetEase by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

