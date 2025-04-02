Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 558,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth about $123,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 86.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47,014 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $758.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

