Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,717 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 59,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TPR opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $90.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

