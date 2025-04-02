Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 374 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

