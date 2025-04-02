Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.49 Million Position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

