Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $158.52 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $97.11 and a one year high of $171.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.30.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.51%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

