Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $130,376,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 666.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,609,000 after purchasing an additional 691,761 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

