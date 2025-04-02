Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,323 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

