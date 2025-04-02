Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE:MTX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. 146,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

