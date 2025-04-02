Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MRP stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.07.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In related news, insider Garett Rosenblum acquired 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

