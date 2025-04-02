Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.38 on April 15th

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.
Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of MRP stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. Millrose Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.07.
Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties
In related news, insider Garett Rosenblum acquired 5,900 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,879.70. This represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
