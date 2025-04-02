Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.61. 269,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 279,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 45.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.