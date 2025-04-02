Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -9.20%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

