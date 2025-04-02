Michael H. Degroote Sells 8,362 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Degroote sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $290,328.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,834.24. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBIZ Stock Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $90.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

