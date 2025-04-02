MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 51,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,919. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

