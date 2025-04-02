Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,800 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 2,304,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGAF opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

