MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Reduced by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.8 %

MELI stock opened at $1,915.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,032.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,970.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,402.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.