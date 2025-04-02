Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $592.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.83. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

