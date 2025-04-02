Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 99.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

