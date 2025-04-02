Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 44.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Singular Research raised Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

